South Africa: 'Don't Take Case Against Manana Co-Accused Lightly' - State

The case against two men, who participated in the assault of three women by former deputy minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana, should not be taken lightly, the State has argued in court.

Cyril Madonsela, 35, and his co-accused, 30-year-old Thulani Mdaka, made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

During their last court appearance, the case was postponed for an outstanding probation officer's report for both men. The report was received on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutor Saras Naidoo postponed the matter to November 28 for sentencing.

In October, Madonsela, and Mdaka both pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following their involvement in the assault of three women at Cubaña, in Fourways, Johannesburg, on August 6.

Madonsela and Mdaka have no previous convictions.

A video of the assault surfaced on social media and sparked widespread condemnation.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court on Monday that a strong message should be sent out to the public.

"The court should not take these type of assaults lightly and a strong message should be sent out to the public. It is my submission that there is enough evidence before court," Baba said.

Madonsela's lawyer Jameson Mawila, previously asked that the court consider non-custodial sentencing options.

"It is our submission that he [Madonsela] is not a suitable candidate for prison. This was not a premeditated assault and no weapon was used."

Mawila submitted that a R3 000 fine, with an alternative of three months' imprisonment, was an appropriate sentence.

Mdaka's lawyer Oscar Thovhakale, also argued for a lesser harsh sentence, saying that his client had apologised and showed remorse for his actions.

Earlier this month, Manana paid a R100 000 fine to avoid 12 months' imprisonment.

He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and to complete a rehabilitation programme.

In addition, Manana must pay the victims a total of R26 680.46.

Source: News24

