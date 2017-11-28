27 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Use of High Explosives Against Civilians "unacceptable"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The use of explosive weaponry against civilian populations is “morally unacceptable” and violates the principles of International Humanitarian Law, declared Mozambican Foreign Minister Oldemiro Baloi on Monday.

He was speaking in Maputo at the opening of a regional seminar on explosive weapons in populated areas, organised by the government and by the NGO Handicap International.

Figures from the International Network on Explosive Weapons (INEW) suggest that 92 per cent of all people killed by explosive weapons are civilians. Baloi said that the use of these weapons in densely populated areas leads to “multiple situations of risk”, and the mass displacement and vulnerability of civilians.

Bombardments of civilian areas destroy people's homes, and turn them into internal refugees. Baloi said “advocacy for a Political Declaration to avoid the use of these devices, which have such negative effects on the life of the population, will represent an important step forward in protecting civilians in situations of armed conflicts, and could strengthen the implementation of international humanitarian law”.

Baloi added that Mozambique had, right from the start, joined the initiative against the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas, in order to protect the civilian population, because it recalled its own experience of the impact of high explosives during the national liberation struggle against colonial rule, and in the later wars of destabilisation waged by the white minority regimes of Ian Smith's Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa.

Baloi pledged that Mozambique will do all in its power to ensure the success of this initiative, and to halt the use of explosive weapons against civilians.

Mozambique

Syrah Resources Announces Flake Graphite Production

The Australian mining company Syrah Resources has announced its first commercial production of graphite from its mine in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.