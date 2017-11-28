A matric pupil was killed on Monday after a car ploughed into a group of pedestrians on a pavement on the M7, opposite the Southway Mall in Rossburgh, Durban.

The schoolgirl, 20, was on her way home after completing her final matric paper at a nearby school, said Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson.

The accident occurred at about 12:15.

Jamieson said another matriculant was seriously injured and she was rushed to hospital.

"One young lady had suffered major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do, and she was declared deceased on the scene. The second matriculant had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics, before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that she required," he said.

An adult male was also struck and sustained moderate injuries.

"He was also treated on scene, before being transported to a nearby hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries."

Jamieson said the events leading up to the vehicle losing control and ploughing into the pedestrians were unknown, however, police were on the scene and will be investigating further.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed the death of the 20-year-old pupil and that the others were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage. Bellair police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and circumstances around the incident," she said.

