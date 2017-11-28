27 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Permanent Secretary Tresses Equal Right to Education Opportunities

By Julieth Ngarabali

Bagamoyo — The permanent secretary in the ministry Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, said every member of the public, whether an employee of a public or a private institution or not, had a right be offered an opportunity to develop academically according to their ability.

He said if there were employers, who refused their employees, including teachers, to develop themselves academically, they were not implementing the government's objectives, including sustainable development as objective No 4 required that opportunity should be offered to every person irrespective of their level of education, age and position.

Dr Akwilapo said this, when addressing teachers, who had completed diploma training in education management and administration and in school inspection during the 25th graduation at the Institute of the Agency for the Development of Educational Management (ADEM) in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region.

"I would like to remind all employers about the fifth phase government's sustainable development objectives. So, make sure that you offer study opportunities to all members of the public, workers and non-workers alike," said Dr Akwilapo.

He clarified that the government was well aware of the importance of diploma training in running the sector, particularly industrialisation.

On promotions, he said the government would make prioritise ADEM graduates to hold leadership positions so they could control and improve education at ward and district school levels.

