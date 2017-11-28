27 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: FRSC Confirms Three Dead On Ayingba-Ochadamu Road

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Monday confirmed the death of three persons in a multiple accident on Ochadamu - Ayingba road in Kogi.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Segun Martins, who confirmed it in Lokoja said that the victims comprised two males and one female, all adults.

He said that six other persons were seriously injured in the crash which he said occurred at about 5 p.m. at Ochadamu Community.

According to him; four vehicles: two trucks, a bus and a car were involved in the accident which occurred on November 26.

He said that the corpses from the accident had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ayingba.

Mr. Martins added that the injured victims were also receiving treatment in the same hospital.

He said that the FRSC had commenced full investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident.

