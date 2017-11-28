Tanzania: Food for Thought - CCM Wins Wards At Mbowe's Home

Dar es Salaam — Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has sent a warning message to Chadema after emerging victorious in three wards in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region.

This serves as food for thought because the Hai Constituency is under the representation of the leader of the opposition bench in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe. CCM has registered a record victory in Machame, Mnadani and Weruweru wards. Here are more details.

Machame-West-Hai

CCM candidate Mr Martin Munisi was elected by 1,048 votes against Chadema candidate Mr Bariki Lema who garnered 595 votes.

Mnadani-Hai

CCM candidate Mr Nasibu Mndeme was declared the winner by 1,708 votes against Mr Ezra Nyari (Chadema) who collected 958 votes. Mr Msafiri Hamisi (ACT-Wazalendo) and Maynard Shoo (NCCR-Mageuzi) collected a paltry 4 and 3 votes respectively.

Weruweru-Hai

CCM candidate Mr Swalehe Msengesi collected 1,410 votes to win the councillorship against Moses Kalaghe (Chadema) who got 706 votes. Mr Haji Ndarai (CUF) and Mr Mabranda Msabaha (ACT-Wazalendo) collected 26 and 3 votes respectively.

Mamba-Lushoto District, Tanga Region

CCM candidate Mr Richard Simon garnered 1,399 votes to defeat Chadema and CUF candidates Mr Jafari ndege and Mr Nurdin Kipingu who managed 774 and 30 votes respectively.

Mnacho -Ruangwa

CCM candidate Mr Damian Chilemba got 1, 924 votes to win the councillorship against Mr Onesmo Kambona, who collected 637 votes. A total of 2,516 votes were cast, 2, 461 votes were valid and 55 were rejected.

Kitwiru-Iringa

CCM candidate Mr Baraka Kimata was declared the winner by 2,171 votes against 1,473 votes garnered by Chadema candidate Mr Bahati Chengula. Mr Ahmed Lyetu, CUF got five votes, Mr Isaiah Kivamba, NCCR Mageuzi (5) and Mr Daud Masasi, ADC (4). The ward has 7,872 registered voters, 3,902 participated in the election, 3,702 votes were considered valid and 30 were rejected.

Kiroka-Morogoro District

CCM candidate Ms Jamila Tajihas was declared the winner by 2,253 votes against Chadema candidate Ngozoma Rahimu, who got 277 votes and Mbena Jastice, CUF, who collected 339 votes.

The ward has 6,295 registered voters, but only 2,920 voters cast their votes, which is equivalent to 46.39 per cent of registered voters.

Majengo Ward-Korogwe

CCM candidate Mohamed Shengwatu collected 527 votes to defeat Mr Abdallah Maonga (Chadema) who chalked 385 votes. CUF candidate Mr Kassim Msenga got 26 votes and Abbas Chomboko, ADC, (17).

A total of 958 votes were cast, 955 votes were valid and 3 votes rejected.

Lunguza ward-Lushoto District

CCM candidate Mr Yassin Billa won by 1,256 votes against Chadema candidate Mr Josia Kimweta who collected 694 votes. CUF candidate Maulid Semboja collected 28 votes.

Malinyi-Morogoro District

CCM candidate Mr Lucas Mgamahega collected 2,099 votes against Chadema candidate Liko Likomo, who got 1,684 votes. CUF candidate Angupulila Miradi (12) and ACT Wazalendo Pascal Mhoela (7).