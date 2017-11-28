27 November 2017

Nigeria: NCC, NSCDC Sign MOU On Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure Protection

In its bid to achieve measurable and remarkable improvement in the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The MoU was signed Monday morning by the CEO of NCC, Umar Danbatta and the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu, at the head office of the NSCDC in Abuja.

The signing of the MOU is the climax of sequence of meetings and visitations between the two organisations targetted at evolving greater security and protection provided for telecommunication facilities by the NSCDC's department of Critical National Infrastructure Protection.

Vandalism and theft of telecom infrastructure and facilities have been central recurring challenges to the attainment of the parameters defining the applicable quality of service standards for specific services in the telecommunication industry in Nigeria.

This year, as part of the efforts of the Commission to tame the manage and ultimately halt the criminalities associated with telecommunication service provision, NCC has organised 6 Zonal Sensitization Workshops for Agencies in the security sector to deepen the understanding of each agency's role in curbing the crimes undermining the quality of service in the telecom

