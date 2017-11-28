Nigeria: Battle for National Men's Cricket Title Begins

The National Cricket Federation has announced that the stage is now set for the 2017 Men's national title.

This is coming on the heels of the conclusion of the National Women's Championship at the Abuja Cricket Oval last weekend.

The president of the board, Adams Ukwenya, said the journey to the national finals for each team will begin on Thursday across the country.

"We are encouraged at the level of skill displayed at the Women's final in Abuja which makes us anticipate more as the Men's race for the finals gets underway from next Thursday," he said.

"Again, at the Federation, we have put all necessary arrangements in place to make sure both the regional finals, quarter-finals and the Final in Lagos produce worthy champion in terms of officiating, logistics and other organisational details."

Eight teams will emerge from the preliminary rounds at the five zones from Thursday.

The teams will proceed to quarterfinals in Lagos and Ibadan simultaneously with semi-finals on the 8th December and the Championship finals on the 9th December, at the TBS Oval, Lagos.

The Men's Championship will be competed for by South West: Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Ondo; South South: Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Delta; South East: Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu; North Central: Plateau, Niger, FCT Abuja, Kogi and Kwara; North West: Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano.