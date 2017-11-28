Kenya: Nairobi Club Hosts Open Junior Tourney

This year's edition of the Kenya Open Junior Tennis Championship will be held from December 17 to 20 at Nairobi Club.

The annual competition, which is usually the last event in Tennis Kenya's calendar, will be held on a best-of-three sets format.

The tournament is open to junior players ranging from 12 to 18 years, with 250 competitors drawn from around the country expected to participate. Registration charges are Sh1,000 (singles category) and Sh500 (doubles).

The tournament will also have a 'mini-tennis category which will feature children below the age of 10. Last year's winners, among them Faith Nyabera (Under-16), Albert Njogu (Boys U-16), Roselida Asumwa (Girls U-14 and 12), Kael Shah (Boys U-14) and Dhruv Kavia (Boys U-12) have all confirmed their participation.

Kwame Ndega and Anouk Vandevelde will also be back as they seek to defend their Under-10 boys' and girls' crowns. Security Company SGA will sponsor the four-day championship.

"We are happy to be sponsoring this year's Junior Open Championship. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility programme, we aim to support the youth through sports," the company's chairman, Julius Delahaije, said Monday