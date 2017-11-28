28 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Club Hosts Open Junior Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

This year's edition of the Kenya Open Junior Tennis Championship will be held from December 17 to 20 at Nairobi Club.

The annual competition, which is usually the last event in Tennis Kenya's calendar, will be held on a best-of-three sets format.

The tournament is open to junior players ranging from 12 to 18 years, with 250 competitors drawn from around the country expected to participate. Registration charges are Sh1,000 (singles category) and Sh500 (doubles).

The tournament will also have a 'mini-tennis category which will feature children below the age of 10. Last year's winners, among them Faith Nyabera (Under-16), Albert Njogu (Boys U-16), Roselida Asumwa (Girls U-14 and 12), Kael Shah (Boys U-14) and Dhruv Kavia (Boys U-12) have all confirmed their participation.

Kwame Ndega and Anouk Vandevelde will also be back as they seek to defend their Under-10 boys' and girls' crowns. Security Company SGA will sponsor the four-day championship.

"We are happy to be sponsoring this year's Junior Open Championship. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility programme, we aim to support the youth through sports," the company's chairman, Julius Delahaije, said Monday

Kenya

Thousands Gather for Kenyatta, Ruto Inauguration

Hundreds of thousands of people have poured into Kasarani Sports Stadium to watch President Uhuru Kenyatta being sworn… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.