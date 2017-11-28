28 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Several Injured in Stampede Ahead of Uhuru Kenyatta Swearing-in

Police lobbed teargas while agitated youths hurled stones at them, demanding entry into Kasarani stadium where Kenyatta's inauguration is taking place.
By Agewa Magut

Several people were injured during a stampede at Kasarani Sports Stadium as they tried to get in for the presidential inauguration ceremony on Tuesday morning.

A crowd of people rushed in and forced themselves through the gates compelling security officers to use tear gas to disperse them.

Emergency medical personnel attended to the injured.

Jubilee branded merchandise was strewn about the gates as the crowd fled for their lives following the melee.

Dozens of police manned the gates to keep the crowd from getting in again.

Thousands of Kenyans streamed in to the sports stadium as early as 2am to watch the swearing-in ceremony.

By 8.30am, the stadium was already full and at about 9.20am the Master of Ceremony for the event announced that the stadium was full, urging those outside the venue to look for alternatives to follow the ceremony.

The Kasarani Stadium has a capacity of 60,000 people.

