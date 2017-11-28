Tanzania: CCM Now Extends Power to Chadema Strongholds

Dar es Salaam — The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) on November 27, 2017 emerged victorious in the council by-election in all eight wards contested in Arusha Region.

The CCM victory is the regions considered to be the strongholds of the main opposition party, Chadema, sends a message that Tanzania's politics is changing.

Although Chadema boycotted the by-election in five wards over looming irregularities, CCM candidates announced the winners. The by-election results, including those from the five boycotted wards of Ngabobo, Leguluki, Makiba, Maroroni and Mbuleni wards, are as follows:

Ngabobo Ward-Arumeru District

CCM candidate Solomon Laizer was declared the winner after getting 820 votes against Chadema candidate Emmanuel Salewa, who got only 353 votes.

Leguruki Ward - Arumeru District

CCM candidate Andason Sikawa garnered 3,023 votes in council by-election against his Chadema rival Daniel Mbise, who got 287 votes.

Makiba Ward - Arumeru District

CCM candidate Samson Laizer got 2,029 votes against 608 his rival Chadema candidate Joyce Martin.

Maroroni Ward - Arumeru District

CCM candidate Yoha Kaaya was declared winner after getting 3,568 votes against Chadema candidate Asanterabi Mbise, who got 1,201 votes.

Ambuleni Ward - Arumeru District

CCM candidate Jasephat Jackson won after getting 2,057 votes against his Chadema rival Dominick Mollel, who garnered 1,201 votes.

Musa - Arumeru District

CCM candidate Flora Zeloti emerged winner after collecting 2,929 votes against Chadema candidate Eliud Laizer, who got 1,142 votes.

Moita Ward - Monduli

CCM candidate Prosper Damuni emerged victorious after getting 1,563 votes against Lobulu Kivuyo (Chadema), who got 1,419 votes.

Mungey Laizer (ACT Wazalendo) and Henry Machota (NRA) got 10 and 0 respectively.

Muriet Ward-Arusha City

CCM candidate Fransis Mbise got 8,586 votes against Chadema candidate Saimon Mollel, who ended up getting 2,887 votes only. CUF and ACT Wazalendo candidates collected 110 and 106 votes respectively. The ward had 17,374 registered voters and 11,757 voters participated in the Sunday by-election.

Ibighi_Rungwe District

Chadema candidate Lusubilo Simba was declared the winner after getting 1,449 votes against CCM candidate Suma Fyandomo, who got 1,205 votes. CUF candidate Grace Ngalaba got 12 votes and DP candidate Emmanuel Mwasilembo (DP) 2 votes. The ward had 4,591 registered voters and only 2,668 voters casted their ballots on Sunday.

Milongodi - Tandahimba

CCM candidate Manzi Livedo got 827 votes against CUF candidate Juma Mngawa, who got 819 votes and ADC candidate Selemani Likome ended up with 2 votes. Voters, who cast their ballots during the Sunday by-election were 2,672.

Mnacho - Ruangwa District

CCM candidate Damian Chilemba got 1,924 votes against Chadema Onesmo Kambona, who got 637 votes. The ward had 2,679 registered candidates, 2,516 cast ballots on Sunday, 2,461 votes were valid and 55 votes were rejected.

Reli-Mtwara Urban

CCM candidate Genfrid Mbunda got 422 (50.96 per cent) against Chadema candidate Anthony Kwezi, who got 356 votes.

Other candidates: ACT Wazalendo candidate Mwajuma Hassan got 27 votes and CUF candidate Phillipo Mwomba got 21 votes. Although 2,320 voters are registered in the ward only 842 voted on Sunday.

Chanikanguo - Masasi District

CCM candidate Nichalaus Syprian got 928 votes against Chadema candidate Jemes Kaombe, who got 773 votes. CUF candidate Musa Nangoha and ACT Wazalendo candidate Humphrey Kasembe got 36 and 10 votes respectively. The ward has 3,316 registered voters, but only 1,781 voters cast their votes on Sunday. Valid votes were 1,747 and 47 others were rejected.