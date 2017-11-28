Rabat — Under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, Morocco and all its national components are committed to continuing the sustained efforts to serve the just Palestinian cause, said, Monday in Rabat, speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house), Habib El Malki.

Speaking at the opening of the monthly session devoted to oral questions addressed to the head of government on public policy, El Malki said that on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29th) "we renew our sincere and strong solidarity" with the Palestinian cause, which is still waiting for a just and fair solution, noting that the rights of Palestinians will not be forgotten.

In this regard, he stressed that the resolution of this "just Arab cause" inevitably involves "the right to national independence and sovereignty and the right of our Palestinian brothers to return to their lands and recover confiscated property."

He added that article 128 of the new rules of procedure of the lower house stipulates the setting up of a provisional thematic working group on the Palestinian cause.

El Malki also noted that this initiative testifies to the commitment of the Kingdom and its legislative institutions to this cause, which is given priority in parliamentary action and diplomacy in various international events.