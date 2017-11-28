Nigeria: Cop Allegedly Shoots Driver Over N100 Bribe

Asaba — A suspected drunk police man on Thursday went berserk and allegedly opened fire on a moving commercial bus in Ibusa community near Asaba in Delta State, leaving a female passenger injured.

The Guardian learnt that the bullet pierced through the body of the bus and hit the victim at waist.Trouble started when the commercial bus driver refused to give N100 to the police team on patrol.

Angered by the driver's action, the police officer used his AK47 rifle butt to hit the bus twice, and later shot at the bus, to the dismay of his other colleagues and passengers.

After shooting, the policeman attempted to escape, but his colleagues disarmed and arrested him.The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, for treatment.

The Police Commissioner, Zanna Ibrahim, has ordered the Force to pay for the medical bills of the victim. Meanwhile, two suspected kidnappers were apprehended in Ibusa. They lured a victim through the social media to a spot where they blindfolded her and used her phone to call her parents, demanding a ransom before their daughter could be released.

But luck ran out on them because the police tracked the calls.The victim was rescued and reunited with members of her family while the suspects are in police custody, the Force spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said.