Tanzania: How CCM Wins Landslide in Council By-Election

Dar es Salaam — CCM has won a landslide in council by-election held in 43 wards across the country. The following are part of the results declared by the authorities in respective wards and districts.

Bomambuzi-Moshi

Assistant returning officer in Moshi District Daima Kapongo declared CCM candidate Juma Raibu the winner after getting 2,854 against 1,992 votes of Chadema candidate Hedlack Minde. CUF candidate Isack Kireti got 17 votes, UDP (2) and Sau (0). The total number of registered voters was 9,543, the total number of votes was 4,904. While 4,865 votes were accepted and 39 votes were rejected.

Kijima-Misungwi

Assistant returning officer in Misungwi District John Pastor announced CCM candidate Ezekiel Kanzaga the winner after getting 1, 428 votes against his Chadema counterpart Gabriel Shiloti, who got 674 votes. ACT Wazalendo candidate Elias Mayeka got 205 votes.

Senga-Geita

Assistant returning officer in Geita District Sekunabo Christin declared CCM candidate Thomas Tumbo the winner after getting 2,407 votes against 217 votes collected by Bhitar Bhwile (Chadema) and Manyama Charles (CUF), who got 815 votes. The number of registered voters was 10,262, the total number of votes was 3,524 and 3,439 votes were valid and 85 votes were rejected.

Chipogoro-Mpwapwa

Mpwapwa returning officer Mohhamed Maje declared Chipogolo ward candidate Hosea Fweda (CCM) the winner after getting 1,994 votes against Japhary Simba (Chadema), who got 731 votes. The by-election took place to replace Mr Raphael Temaluje, who died. The total number of registered voters was 5,278. The number of voters was 2,815, valid votes were 2,715 and 90 votes were rejected.

Muhongozi-Mbinga

Mbinga returning officer Alfred Pokera declared CCM candidate John Komba as the winner after getting 749 votes against Mr Joseph Mahua (Chadema) and Mr Pashens Ndimbo (CUF), who got 282 and 15 votes respectively.

Kalulu-Tunduru

CCM candidate Rabihi Makumbawon was announced the winner after getting 703 votes against 531 and 58 votes garnered by CUF and Chadema respectively.

Lukumbule-Tunduru

CCM candidate Milepa Makande emerged victorious after getting 1,572 votes against CUF's Omary Gaibu, who got 1,351 votes. Chadema candidate got 234 and ACT Wazalendo's got 112 votes.

Mhandu-Mwanza

CCM candidate Constantine Sima emerged victorious after collecting 2,749 votes against his opponent Godfrey Misana Chadema, who got 1,842 votes.

DP candidate Beatus Bujiku got 2 votes, Mr Amir Ibrahim ACT (22), Mr Masalu Sebastian CUF (21), Vailet John Chauma (8).