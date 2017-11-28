Tanzania: Landslide Victory As CCM Scoops Almost All Wards

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has emerged with landslide victory in the Sunday byelections, winning all the 43 except one ward.

The ruling party welcomed the impressive performance yesterday, saying the wananchi have demonstrated their appreciation of the good job by President John Magufuli. CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole boasted of the victory as a result of citizens' appreciation of the government performance.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Sunday evening described the elections as generally good. NEC Director of Elections Ramadhan Kailima remarked yesterday that the civic polls conducted in 19 mainland's regions experienced only minor hitches that could not affect the process.

Mr Kailima was interviewed by the 'Daily News' over complaints related to alleged irregularities by opposition CHADEMA. Mr Kailima said there was no reason to justify postponement of the election at any polling centre.

The opposition CHADEMA over the weekend raised concerns, alleging that vote casting in five wards of Arumeru in Arusha region, was marred with violence, directing their candidates to withdraw from the contest.

The opposition party appealed before the electoral body to call off the elections in the wards. "Usually, election is postponed when there are incidents that threaten the security of the polling centre, compelling the returning officer in-charge of the centre to postpone the election," Mr Kailima clarified.

For CHADEMA's case in Arumeru, he explained, the party's election agents were supposed to fill form number 14 to lodge their dissatisfactions on the way the voting was conducted. He argued that it was late for the party to complain and call for postponement of the elections while the voting continued without them filling the form.

This also applies to Form No 16 which provides for opportunity to protest the manner in which the tallying was conducted. After the results were announced at different polling centres, it emerged that of the 43 wards, only Ibigi Ward in Rungwe District was won by the opposition CHADEMA.

CCM scooped the remaining all wards. The wards with their districts in brackets are Kwa Musa, Ambuleni, Ngabobo, Maroroni, Leguruki and Makiba (Arumeru); Morieti (Arusha Urban); Moita (Monduli); Mbweni (Kinondoni); Kijichi (Temeke); Saranga (Kibamba); Chipogolo (Kibakwe); Bukimbwa (Mpwapwa) and Senga (Geita rural).

Others are Kitwilu (Iringa Urban); Kimara (Kilolo); Bomambuzi (Moshi Urban); Mnadani, Machame Maghari and Weruweru (Hai); Chikonji (Lindi Urban); Mnacho (Ruangwa); Nangwa (Hanang); Kiroka (Morogoro); Sofi (Malinyi); Milongodi (Tandahimba) and Reli (Mtwara Rural).

Other wards are Chanika Nguo (Masasi); Kijima (Misungwi); Muhandu (Nyamagana); Sumbawanga (Sumbawanga); Lukumbuli (Tunduru South); Kalulu (Tunduru North); Mwongozi (Mbinga Urban); Sihuyu (Singida East); Nyabubinza (Maswa West); Ndalambo (Momba); Muungano (Urambo); Majengo (Korogwe Urban); Lukuze (Lushoto) and Mamba in Bumbuli.