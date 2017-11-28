South Africa: #NotOurLeaders - SA Politicians Accused of Sexual Assault Placed Under the Spotlight

analysis

South Africa's political parties talk a big game about tackling gender-based violence - but are far less keen to act decisively against their own members accused of such crimes. Now a new campaign is challenging them to prove their commitment to the issue by rooting out political leaders accused of acts of sexual assault. The #NotOurLeaders campaign is releasing a daily press statement profiling the cases of 16 South African politicians who have failed to receive significant sanctions from their organisations despite being accused of crimes of gender-based violence. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Sipho Maselane has been accused of raping four women - two of whom were 14 years old at the time. Police have alleged that Maselane would offer his victims lifts home at night, before taking them to spaces of open veld to rape them. His charge sheet also includes one count of assault and four counts of armed robbery. Currently out on bail, Maselane's next court appearance is set down for Thursday.

Maselane is the ANC ward councillor for Winterveld in Pretoria, a position for which he was nominated and elected despite the ANC's full knowledge of his alleged crimes, which took place in 2014 and 2015.

How...