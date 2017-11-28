28 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Manamela Showed No Interest in Plight of Relatives or Patients, Arbitration Hears

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Dr Makgabo Manamela's testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration confirmed one overarching conclusion: neither she nor the Gauteng department of health cared about the voices of citizens. She still doesn't. By GREG NICOLSON.

In 1997, Zola Skweyiya wrote the forword to the White Paper on Transforming Public Service Delivery. "I want to turn words into action. I want the needs of our people to come first and be satisfied. I want people to view and experience the public service in an entirely new way," he said. The white paper introduced the civil service to one of its defining principles - Batho Pele. People first.

Testifying over four days at the Life Esidimeni arbitration, Gauteng's suspended director of mental health, Dr Makgabo Manamela, was an example of the disdain some officials and their departments have for citizens and what happens when they put people last. They are denied the dignity and services they're entitled to. They die.

Manamela, who the health ombudsman said was one of three Gauteng department of health leaders responsible for transferring around 1,700 patients out of Life Esidimeni and into NGOs in 2016, tried to postpone her testimony last week, claiming she needed all the documents before...

South Africa

Revenue Service Dismisses Reports of Impropriety by Commissioner

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has dismissed media reports of impropriety against Commissioner Tom Moyane. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.