South Africa: Amabhungane - Dodgy World Cup Deal Comes Back to Bite Free State Premier Ace Magashule

While South Africa was caught up in the 2010 World Cup frenzy, Free State premier Ace Magashule was allegedly pulling the strings behind a multimillion-rand tender to provide soccer-related regalia. Seven years later, the contract has come back to haunt the premier, as the businessman at the centre of the deal has claimed that his company was used as a front for an entity allegedly close to Magashule. By Tabelo Timse for AMABHUNGANE.

Abiel Mokotso, sole director of Bokamoso Media House, has given details of how a meeting with the Free State premier, Ace Magashule, in February 2010 led to him landing a multimillion-rand contract without exerting much effort.

The R9.5-million tender was to supply 30,000 soccer T-shirts and 20,000 blankets.

Although the premier has previously denied any direct role in the awarding of tenders, this case offers a glimpse of how Magashule allegedly manoeuvres behind the scenes on contracts that end up being handed to his associates.

The deal has turned sour for Mokotso who is now facing a criminal case and R2.2-million fine from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

But Mokotso has also exposed what appears to be an initial police reluctance to investigate his countercomplaint against...

