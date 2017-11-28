Tanzania: CCM Basks in Glory As Act Concedes Defeat

Dar es Salaam — While Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) yesterday revealed the secret of its landslide victory in the just concluded council by-election in 43 wards, ACT Wazalendo conceded defeat.

Addressing a press conference, the CCM ideology and publicity secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole said their landslide victory was down to apt preparations for "scientific" elections.

"After the National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced vacancies in 43 wards, we directed regional ruling party authorities to organise themselves for the by-elections," he said.

"Second, we ensured our candidates had experience in solving people's pressing issues regardless of political backgrounds. Even members, who defected from opposition to CCM, were included basing on their experience in serving people," he added.

He said two days before concluding campaigns, CCM dispatched top party cadres to strengthen its campaigns in 43 wards, something, which according to him, brought about the win in 42 wards out of 43.

The victory is equivalent to 97.7 per cent.

"This is a message to political parties, which are looking forward to contesting in the forthcoming by-election in Singida North constituency. After the test, we have confirmed that our tools are working quite well," he said.

According to him, CCM is assessing its defeat in Ibigh Ward in Rungwe District and it will file a petition if they discover that there were by-election irregularities.

Speaking to The Citizen, ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe conceded defeat, noting that the party used a one-month campaign to communicate to wananchi after the authorities restricted political rallies and live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions.

"We will assess areas that we should improve to meet their needs. We will continue supporting the poor. We did not get the votes we wanted, but it is a challenge for us to be more organisational and strategic," he stressed.

Mr Kabwe pointed out that the party strongly condemned state organs' use of excessive power to deal with opposition parties.

"Arresting opposition leaders on the by-election day means that the police is siding with the ruling part, which isn't good as we move towards the 2020 General Election," he said.

Chadema and NEC were unavailable yesterday to comment on the issue.