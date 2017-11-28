28 November 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom Rejects Parliamentary Inquiry Bribe Allegations

Eskom board interim chairperson Zethembe Khoza has rejected allegations that he tried to bribe a Member of Parliament.

Allegations emerged on Monday that Khoza instructed the then ordinary African National Congress (ANC) MP, Advocate Bongani Bongo, to offer parliamentary inquiry evidence leader, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, a bribe to collapse the investigation into the alleged capture of Eskom.

"I have never spoken to Mr Bongo and I have never met him," said Khoza of the now Minister of State Security.

In his statement on Monday, the interim chairperson said the power utility supported the parliamentary inquiry and that Eskom had previously written to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises expressing its willingness to give evidence before the committee once the process got underway.

"I have absolutely no reason I, or Eskom, would want to collapse the inquiry when we have been calling for such a legally constituted platform so that we can place facts before the committee," said Khoza.

The Minister was sworn into office last month following President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle.

