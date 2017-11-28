South Africa: The State of the National Democratic Revolution - If Wishes Were Horses, Beggars Would Ride

analysis

What is lacking in our country is a common vision to unite us, a programme to mobilise us towards that vision and a cadre to lead us in this effort. For the incoming ANC leadership, there are some key decisions that need to be made to ensure that hope in the future is restored, that democracy is consolidated, that the criminal parallel state is neutralised and that we are not hammered into being an economic basket case.

As we approach the ANC's 54th National Conference, the dust is slowly settling. Barring any cheating, gerrymandering and the like, it is clear who is emerging as the preferred presidential candidate and the collective leadership around him to take the organisation forward.

The incoming NEC will have to tackle the profound moral, political, financial, policy and organisational crisis that the liberation movement and the country faces. The reasons for this crisis are a toxic cocktail of the legacies of colonialism, slavery and apartheid, the continuing reproduction of a rapacious kind of capitalism that was produced through the history of the country and the practice of poor leadership, a bad organisational culture and shoddy governance of and by the ANC itself. Not that the...