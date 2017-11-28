Zimbabwe: Op-Ed - Zimbabwe - a Damascus Moment for President Mnangagwa

analysis

For now, it's every Zimbabwean's hope that the pain and suffering inflicted upon them by the Mugabe regime is gone and buried and a new page has been opened in Zimbabwe. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

Cheering from ecstatic crowds, with others breaking into song and ululating. This was the hero's welcome that Emmerson Mnangagwa received when he returned home after a brief exile to take up the presidency of Zimbabwe last week - after having been sacked as vice-president in early November by former president Robert Mugabe.

The excitement among Zimbabweans reminded me of reports made at independence in 1980 when Zimbabwe citizens were celebrating the fall of white supremacy rule and the swearing in of Robert Mugabe to lead the country. I was not yet born but one question by a journalist in an interview with the masses got me thinking.

"What would you do if Mugabe doesn't deliver as you expected?"

"I believe he (Mugabe) is going to live up to his promises but again, I don't want to think about it," one woman concluded.

In his speech at the ruling party Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, President Mnangagwa made some interesting remarks. "The will of the people will always...