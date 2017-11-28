South Africa: Gauteng Health Terminates Contract of Striking Security Company

The Gauteng Department of Health has terminated the contract of a striking security company with immediate effect.

Born to Protect security company was on a month-to-month contract to provide security services at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa said the termination of the contract was dictated by the company's employees' unprotected strike and their ultimate unbecoming behaviour.

Earlier on Monday, the striking employees refused to be posted, blocked hospital entrances with stones and vandalised signage and vegetation.

"Although [the] department respects the rights of employees to strike, we should be reminded that health facilities provide essential services, therefore, we cannot tolerate lawless and disruption of service in these critical institutions. What happened today is totally unacceptable and we had to act to ensure that patients and employees' safety is not compromised," said MEC Ramokgopa.

The MEC said she was pleased that the hospital management acted swiftly to manage the situation.

"The new security company has been brought on board and they have resumed their responsibilities," she said.

She commended the South African Police Service for its support and assisting to bring the situation under control.