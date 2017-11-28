27 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Hits Somalia Pro Militant Base

The United States says it has conducted new airstrike on a Pro Isis base in Puntland killing one militant. In a statement issued by the US Africom on Monday the attack took place at 3pm local time.

This will be the second time US targets pro-Islamic State militants in Somalia. Both strikes were executed this month in Puntland. The US is seen to intensify airstrikes in Somalia since Donald Trump took over the White House. Monday's airstrike brings the number of US strikes in Somalia this year to 30 with 28 targeting Alshabaab and two against Pro Isis militants.

