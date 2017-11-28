27 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Leaves for Kenya to Attend Uhuru's Inauguration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has left for neighbouring Kenya on Monday to join the heads of state attending in the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President, along with members of the Federal government arrived in Nairobi later on Monday and received a warm welcome from his counterpart upon arrival at (JKIA).

During his stay in Nairobi, President Farmajo will meet with several African and world leaders, according to reliable sources close to the President's office.

Uhuru Kenyatta has been reelected the second term in office following a repeat poll held on Oct 26, which paves the way for Uhuru to lead the east African nation for the next 5 years.

Somalia

U.S. Targets Islamic State Militants in Somalia Airstrike

One terrorist was killed in a targeted airstrike in Somalia conducted by U.S. forces in coordination with Somalia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.