Somalia: President Leaves for Kenya to Attend Uhuru's Inauguration

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has left for neighbouring Kenya on Monday to join the heads of state attending in the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President, along with members of the Federal government arrived in Nairobi later on Monday and received a warm welcome from his counterpart upon arrival at (JKIA).

During his stay in Nairobi, President Farmajo will meet with several African and world leaders, according to reliable sources close to the President's office.

Uhuru Kenyatta has been reelected the second term in office following a repeat poll held on Oct 26, which paves the way for Uhuru to lead the east African nation for the next 5 years.