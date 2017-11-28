South Africa: Letter to the Editor - South Africa Needs an Integrity Commission to Beat Corruption

analysis

A specialised integrity commission should be established and tasked with preventing, combating, investigating and prosecuting serious corruption. By CAROL BOWER.

The Quaker Peace Centre (QPC) has worked for peace in South Africa since the 1980s. We are deeply concerned that, once again and more than two decades since our hard-won democracy was achieved, our country stands at a precipice which could devolve into violence at any point.

The context in which the vast majority of South Africans are born, raised, live and die is characterised by deep and deepening inequality, desperate poverty and high unemployment. For these same South Africans, the education and health systems are both in chaos and failing miserably. And levels of violence are rising in what is arguably already the country with among the highest rates of violence in the world.

South Africa is a middle-income country. We can afford to provide for the rights that all South Africans are guaranteed by our Constitution. Yet we seem unable to do so. Why?

QPC believes (along with many millions of our compatriots) that rampant corruption at the highest levels is the genesis of our woes.

Corruption means that there are still millions of South Africans who do...