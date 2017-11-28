Malawi: Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Medical Drugs

Mwanza — Police in Mwanza are keeping in custody Victor Sabawo, 51, for being found in possession of assorted medical drugs without a license.

Mwanza Police Public Relations Officer, Edwin Kaunda, said the suspect was arrested over the weekend when police received a tip that he was selling some drugs at Benjamin Village in Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza District.

"A follow up was made which led to the arrest of Sabawo and seizure of 200 tablets of paracematol, 3 bottles of iodine, 500 tablets of erythromycine, 200 tablets of piriton, 350 tablets of fragile, 210 tablets of indocid and 11 pregnancy test kits," Kaunda said.

The police publicist said Sabawo would appear before the court soon to answer the charge of illegal possession of medical drugs contrary to Section 47 (2) (a) as read with Section 65 of the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Act.

Sabawo comes from Mphonde Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa.