Zimbabwe: Chinamasa Appointed Acting Finance Minister

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has named Patrick Chinamasa acting finance minister until a new cabinet is appointed, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet has said.

Chinamasa was moved from the finance ministry in former president Robert Mugabe's last cabinet reshuffle last month and was shunted to the newly created cyber security ministry.

In a statement on MOnday evening, Misheck Sibanda also said President Mnangagwa had also appointed Simbarashe Mbengwegwi to the ministry of foreign affairs, which he was heading before he was moved to the macro-economic planning and investment promotion portfolio in last month's reshuffle.

