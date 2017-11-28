27 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: By-Election Preview - All Eyes On the Big Contest in Metsimaholo, Free State

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

A significant by-election will take place in Metsimaholo on Wednesday. For one thing, the SACP have decided to go it alone in this by-election - standing against the ANC. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.

While South Africans were transfixed on the results of the metros in early August 2016, it soon emerged that the ANC not only ran the risk of losing power in Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, but also in smaller municipalities in Limpopo, Free State and the North West. One of those municipalities was Metsimaholo in the Free State. I flagged Metsimaholo as a municipality to watch when the ANC won less than 60% of the vote in the national elections in 2014. I remember visiting Zamdela next to Sasolburg just before the election, and seeing some buzz about a local party, the Metsimaholo Community Association (MCA). This was also a municipality where the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seemed to be denting the ANC in its stronghold areas.

The ANC finished as the biggest party here but fell three seats short of an outright majority, winning 19/42 seats.

Party Seats

ANC 19

DA 12

EFF 8

MCA 2

Vryheids Front + (VF+) 1

It was always clear...

South Africa

South Africa, a Developmental State? Five Years Later, Still No Chance

In the wake of the latest alarm bells from the international ratings agencies about South Africa's economic policy… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.