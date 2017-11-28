South Africa: By-Election Preview - All Eyes On the Big Contest in Metsimaholo, Free State

analysis

A significant by-election will take place in Metsimaholo on Wednesday. For one thing, the SACP have decided to go it alone in this by-election - standing against the ANC. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.

While South Africans were transfixed on the results of the metros in early August 2016, it soon emerged that the ANC not only ran the risk of losing power in Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, but also in smaller municipalities in Limpopo, Free State and the North West. One of those municipalities was Metsimaholo in the Free State. I flagged Metsimaholo as a municipality to watch when the ANC won less than 60% of the vote in the national elections in 2014. I remember visiting Zamdela next to Sasolburg just before the election, and seeing some buzz about a local party, the Metsimaholo Community Association (MCA). This was also a municipality where the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seemed to be denting the ANC in its stronghold areas.

The ANC finished as the biggest party here but fell three seats short of an outright majority, winning 19/42 seats.

Party Seats

ANC 19

DA 12

EFF 8

MCA 2

Vryheids Front + (VF+) 1

It was always clear...