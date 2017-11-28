South Africa, a Developmental State? Five Years Later, Still No Chance

analysis

In the wake of the latest alarm bells from the international ratings agencies about South Africa's economic policy incoherence and incompetence, J. BROOKS SPECTOR takes another look at South Africa's continuing love affair with the words of the developmental state, but not its hard choices. And along the way he casts a nervous eye northwards, as Zimbabwe may, soon enough, actually get its act together, even as South Africans continue their foolish argument about the sacred meanings of that phrase, "the developmental state" amid the contest for the leadership of the African National Congress and then on into the 2019 general election.

Nearly five years ago, in increasing despair over South Africa's anaemic economic growth amid an economic policy landscape largely shaped out of some weak, lumpy mush, I wrote, "South Africa, a Developmental State? No Chance." It is repeated below to give a sense of the criticisms raised then. Now, sadly, nearly a half-decade later, little has changed, except for the worse as international ratings agencies continue to deliver bad news for South Africa. As Donald Trump might have tweeted over some much less consequential matters: "So SAD."

And it is sad. Despite the lack of growth, South Africa's...