South Africa: Cosatu Statement On the Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee's Decision Not to Cut the Repo Rate

press release

What the bank needs to realise is the fact that growth and job creation are South Africa's most critical economic challenges, and its political diagnostic report presented today does nothing to help solve these challenges.

One of the bottlenecks crippling the economy is the unavailability of finance and the exorbitant level of lending rates by the financial sector, which make borrowing prohibitively expensive. This has stifled the growth of small businesses and also affects the manufacturing industry, the two main economic sectors with the capacity to create and absorb jobs.

The National Treasury needs to come up with a broad range of policy interventions in order to put us on a new growth path, broaden our industrial base, promote productive investment, and build our domestic economic capacity. This should be complemented by a supportive macro-economic environment to ensure the success of these interventions. The one fundamental way to achieve this is for a reduction in real interest rates, and introduction of concessional finance for productive investment.

Unfortunately for the millions of unemployed and poor both the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank remain oblivious to the stark reality facing us as a country. The bank is still mired in its old, conservative monetary policies.

Such policies have done nothing for the unemployed with no income and no money to spend, especially this Festive Season and they contradict the ANC policies that say: "fiscal and monetary policy mandates including management of interest rates and exchange rates need to actively promote creation of decent employment, economic growth, broad-based industrialisation, reduced income inequality and other developmental imperatives."