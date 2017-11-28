Kenya: Telkom's Omaido, Mwangi Lead Hockey League Scorers' Chart

This season's Kenya Hockey Union men's and women's Premier League title races might be clear, but the race for the golden stick is still wide open.

Three goals separate the top four goal scorers in the women's league with five games to go until the season ends.

The Telkom duo of Audrey Omaido and Jackline Mwangi lead the scorers' chart with 19 goals apiece from 15 matches, followed by hockey cum footballer Pauline Naise, who has scored 17 goals from 15 matches for Amira Sailors.

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans' Rhoda Kuria is placed third with 16 goals.

Omaido, who has led the charts for the better part of the season, ended her three-game drought with a goal in her team's 6-0 win over Spartans on Sunday. Her strike partner Mwangi grabbed a brace as the leaders opened an 11-point lead with five games left.

Mwangi, who has been the top scorer for the last two seasons, is relishing the battle for the top prize.

"Audrey and I don't really think about the top scorer's award, we just want to help the team win the title and winning the golden stick is just an extra incentive," Mwangi said Monday.

The duo will have a chance to add to their tally this weekend when they welcome Mombasa Sports Club at City Park. Spartans are second on 34 points and will be hoping that Kuira will rediscover her scoring prowess as they look to push Telkom all the way.

Kuira, who was last season's Most Valuable Player, has challenged her teammates to fight to the end.

"It has been a great season for us and the point deficit is too much but we vow to fight till the end," the international said. Naise, whose Amira side are in fourth place, has also had a good season since making a return to the sport this season.

The 23-year-old will also hope to add to her tally this coming weekend as they take on Sliders looking to finish second spot. Amira are in third place with 30 points, with Strathmore University Scorpions in fourth place also on 30 points.

In the men's Premier League race, Kenya Police hold their 15-point lead over second-placed Greensharks.

Their slim 1-0 win over USIU moved them to 61 points and three more wins will give them their first title since 2013.

Police forward Amos Barkibir is second in the men's scoring charts with 14 goals, two behind leader Festus Onyango of Strathmore University Gladiators.