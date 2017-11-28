28 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Is It Getting Warm Enough Outside the ANC for a New Party?

Photo: African National Congress
ANC supporters (file photo).
analysis

Once again there is a group of South Africans who believe that a new political party is going to come along and solve all of their problems. This time their hopes lie in Makhosi Khoza, the former ANC MP who left the party after sharply criticising it from within. While there are many reasons why her party is unlikely to succeed in the longer term, the context this time could be significant. It concerns the possible split of the ANC, which could make a new political formation necessary. As a result, this development, and the reasons why new parties struggle, become significant, as they illustrate the problems that a new formation could face. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

There is no reason to doubt Makhosi Khoza's intentions. After springing to national prominence on the back of her sharp criticism of President Jacob Zuma, like many others before, she was suddenly the darling of those looking for a way to legitimise their criticism of the president; her history in the movement gave her gravitas and people listened.

Now, having left the party, she is going off on her own. The list of reasons why she is unlikely to succeed is lengthy. Most prominent...

