27 November 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Aiteo CAF Awards 2017 - Nominees for Other Categories Revealed

The categories include Women's Player of the Year, National Team of the Year (Men & Women), Youth Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Referee of the Year.

The winners will be decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants.

Meanwhile, only members of the CAF Referees' Committee will elect the Referee of the Year.

The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

Women's Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)

Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)

Women's National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20

Kenya

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hugo Broos (Cameroon)

L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Egypt

Mali U-17

Nigeria

Zambia U-20

Club of the Year

Al Ahly

Mbabane Swallows

SuperSport United

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club

Youth Player of the Year

Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars)

Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg)

Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Referee of the Year

Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia)

Ghead Grisha (Egypt)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Malang Diedhiou (Senegal)

Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria)

Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

