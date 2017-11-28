Africa: Aiteo CAF Awards 2017 - Nominees for Other Categories Revealed

The categories include Women's Player of the Year, National Team of the Year (Men & Women), Youth Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Referee of the Year.
The winners will be decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants.
Meanwhile, only members of the CAF Referees' Committee will elect the Referee of the Year.
The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.
Women's Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)
Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)
Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)
Women's National Team of the Year
Ghana U-20
Kenya
Nigeria U-20
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Coach of the Year
Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)
Hector Cuper (Egypt)
Hugo Broos (Cameroon)
L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)
Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)
National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Egypt
Mali U-17
Nigeria
Zambia U-20
Club of the Year
Al Ahly
Mbabane Swallows
SuperSport United
TP Mazembe
Wydad Athletic Club
Youth Player of the Year
Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars)
Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg)
Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga)
Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)
Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)
Referee of the Year
Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia)
Ghead Grisha (Egypt)
Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
Malang Diedhiou (Senegal)
Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria)
Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)