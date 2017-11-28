27 November 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Tanzania: Arusha - Participants Expect Tangible Results in 4th Session On Burundi Crisis

By Diane Uwimana

The dialogue between the protagonists in the Burundian crisis is taking place in Arusha, Tanzania since this 27 November. This important session brings together participants from Burundi Government, former Presidents and Vice Presidents, political parties registered in Burundi, key political actors, civil society organizations, women, the youth, leaders from the religious confessions: Catholic Church, Protestant Churches and the Muslim Community.

Evariste Ngayimpenda, political opponent and participant in the 4th round of peace talks, expects that there will be frank discussions between stakeholders in the Burundi crisis. "There would be fruitful interactions among all stakeholders and we would therefore reach a political consensus that could allow us to move forward", says Ngayimpenda.

He believes that the mechanisms for putting into practice what would have been agreed will also be discussed. "I think this session is inclusive despite the grievances and criticisms over the invitations. The best way is to participate and express them in the presence of others as the facilitator in the Inter-Burundian dialogue has previously met the stakeholders separately", he says.

On behalf of National Liberation Front, Jacques Bigirimana says this 4th Arusha session will produce tangible results such as peace and compromise. He also hopes that this is the last round and the rest of the process will be repatriated to Burundi. "All participants in this dialogue would primarily think about national sovereignty and the wishes of the people. Mutual understanding and compromise can help Burundi get out of this tragedy", he says.

The 4th Inter-Burundi Dialogue session will be held in Arusha, Tanzania from 27th November to 08th December 2017.

