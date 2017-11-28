Sudan: U.S. Delegation Visit to South Kordofan Pushes for Peace

Kadugli — A delegation from the US Embassy in Khartoum, led by political and economic adviser Ben Wallace, has urged all parties in Sudan to sign a peace agreement for a comprehensive settlement.

The delegation, accompanied by security and military officials of the US Embassy, arrived in Kadugli on Sunday.

Governor of South Kordofan, Eisa Adam Abakar, told reporters that they discussed the possibility of implementation of the American initiative to deliver humanitarian aid.

Ben Wallace stressed his country's keenness to push the parties to make progress towards the signing of peace agreement and development of cessation of hostilities to a comprehensive cease-fire and comprehensive settlement.

He expected progress in the peace process in the two areas.

The delegation discussed the security situation in the state, achieving peace, providing services to citizens, as well as discussing the files of the returnees from the areas of the SPLM North and the refugees from South Sudan in both its humanitarian and development aspects.

The USA recently lifted a ragt of economic sanctions on Sudan, however Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir was critical of 'agressive American acts' during a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last week.