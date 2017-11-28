Gambia: GAF Officer Released, Reinstated

Lance Corporal Deeno Sanneh, who was detained for 6 months without trial after being suspected of being part of a 'WhatsApp' group that has mutinous and seditious content, has been released and reinstated into the army few weeks ago, military sources confirmed to this medium.

The sources disclosed that last week Monday, LCpl Sanneh was seen in full uniform as he returned to his position within the escort team of Military Chief, CDS Masanneh Kinteh.

LCpl Sanneh, according to sources has been freed from military detention after spending nearly seven months in custody. The source added that he has not been taken to court or charged but that his appearance in a military court, cannot be ruled out.

It could be recalled that Lance Corporal Deeno Sanneh was picked up together with Lance Corporal Abba Badjie, in connection with allegation that they shared unlawful content among themselves using 'WhatsApp'. He was detained at the Fajara Barracks since on the 13th of July 2017. Relatives and friends were allowed to visit him during his time in detention but not for more than 5 minutes.

Sources said that Abba and Deeno were arrested weeks after their convoy and pistol training at the Gambia Armed Forces Training School, and taken to the custody of the Military Police at Fajara Barracks.

When contacted, the released officer's close friend, confirmed that Lance Corporal Sanneh has been freed.

However, Military spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanneh, said he was not aware but will find out.