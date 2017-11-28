Gambia: NAWEC Pens Deal On Electricity Expansion Project

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), has put pen to paper, on an electricity expansion project worth US$22.5 million. The project is geared towards alleviating the current power and water shortage, particularly in the urban and peri-urban areas. The occasion was held on the 24th November 2017, at the NAWEC Headquarters in Kanifing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of NAWEC Baba Fatajo, said the project was necessitated by the ever growing need to expand energy access to all the communities across the country; as a result of lack of extension of the utility network to some communities, due mainly to resource challenges.

"The electricity network is a national asset and all Gambians have equal rights to access and enjoy the facility. NAWEC therefore considers expansion works both a moral and social responsibility, towards the population," stated Fatajo.

He stated that Government in collaboration with NAWEC, secured a concessionary financing agreement through Exim Bank Indian Line of Credit, to the tune of 22.5 million US Dollars, to embark on this extension of the electricity network, to benefit an estimated 80 communities, with the project expected to be completed within 18 months. Mr. Fatajo indicated that the project will cover the communities of Youna, Tawto, Mariama Kunda and satellite villages, Manduarr, Basorri, and satellite villages, Jalangbang, Kassa Kunda and satellite villages, some parts of Brikama and most villages in Kiang on the Trans Gambia Highway, Kwinella, Tendaba, Sankandi and Keneba.

Mr. Pawan Jain, Vice President of KEI Industries Limited promised to live up to expectation, in the execution and implementation of the project.

"This is an important project and I urge the contractor to do all it takes, in ensuring that the project delivers quality power supply to the populace", said Shola Joiner, representative of the NAWEC Board Chairperson.

The PS at the Energy Ministry also indicated that this is the road to recovery and success for the Nation's sole Utility Company and assured the Ministry's collaboration with KEI. He urged the Company to execute the project in the best interest of the Gambian people.