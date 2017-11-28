28 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Banks on Farmers in Plan to Boost Nutrition

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kimanthi

Farmers have been asked to produce food that is nutritious as the government seeks to improve nutrition, especially among children, across the country.

The Agriculture ministry said it is working on a plan to revive the home economics extension programme, but this will only succeed if farmers produce quality food.

The initiative would involve training women on food and nutrition, home management, maternal and child health, family life education, health and sanitation, among others.

"This is an initiative that needs key actors to succeed and part of the funds will be from development partners. We are also encouraging growers to focus on nutrition-sensitive agriculture," said Agriculture secretary Anne Onyango during the National Agri-nutrition Conference in Nairobi this week

The two-day meeting facilitated by USAID and organised by the Agriculture ministry discussed issues touching on the negative impact of malnutrition and food security.

USAID Regional Mission Director Tina Dooley-Jones emphasised on the need to ensure agriculture projects include a nutrition element.

Onyango, who read Agriculture CS Willy Bett's speech, said there are a number of projects in the ministry that have a bearing on nutrition.

Dr Cleopas Mailu, the Health CS, told the meeting that Kenya was one of 88 countries in the world experiencing the double burden of malnutrition that includes undernutrition and excessive weight.

He identified low agricultural productivity, frequent droughts, lack of knowledge on good nutrition practices, poor natural resource management, dysfunctional markets and overdependence on rain-fed agriculture as causes of food and nutrition insecurity.

Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn in as President for Final Term

President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn for his second and final five-year term on Tuesday to thunderous cheers from tens of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.