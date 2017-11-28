27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Ministry State Minister Emphasizes Parliament Role in Guidance and Observation of Foreign Policy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Ambassador Atta'a al- Mnan, the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has underscored the role of the parliament in the observation and guidance of the foreign policy.

During his address before the sitting of the National Council, Monday, chaired by the council's speaker, prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has reviewed the efforts exerted in the file of the Sudanese miners in Egypt, stressing the close follow up of their situations.

He indicated that the relationship with the Republic of Russia is based on the common interest, noting that the commandment over state has ended, describing the President of the Republic visit to Russia as important and it comes in context of the Sudan's openness towards the international community.

He pointed to the follow up to the Sudanese situations in Libya with the Sudan's embassy in Libya, stressing that there is no Sudanese national has any relation with the human trafficking in Libya, adding that it is a central issue we follow with interest, indicating the ministry's efforts to assign Sudanese women ambassadors in a number of countries.

He noted to the expansion in the economic attaches, "we have 22 embassies that will rise to 25, which confirms our significant expansion," he said.

Sudan

Sudan Opposition Distances Itself From Al Bashir's Remarks On the U.S.

Sudan's opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP) and the Minni Minawi faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.