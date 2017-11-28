Sudan: Foreign Ministry State Minister Emphasizes Parliament Role in Guidance and Observation of Foreign Policy

Khartoum — Ambassador Atta'a al- Mnan, the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has underscored the role of the parliament in the observation and guidance of the foreign policy.

During his address before the sitting of the National Council, Monday, chaired by the council's speaker, prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has reviewed the efforts exerted in the file of the Sudanese miners in Egypt, stressing the close follow up of their situations.

He indicated that the relationship with the Republic of Russia is based on the common interest, noting that the commandment over state has ended, describing the President of the Republic visit to Russia as important and it comes in context of the Sudan's openness towards the international community.

He pointed to the follow up to the Sudanese situations in Libya with the Sudan's embassy in Libya, stressing that there is no Sudanese national has any relation with the human trafficking in Libya, adding that it is a central issue we follow with interest, indicating the ministry's efforts to assign Sudanese women ambassadors in a number of countries.

He noted to the expansion in the economic attaches, "we have 22 embassies that will rise to 25, which confirms our significant expansion," he said.