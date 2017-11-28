Sudan: President Al-Bashir Chairs Second Meeting On Economic Policies

Khartoum — The second meeting on the economic policies, chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, at the Republican Palace Monday has got satisfied on efficiency of the implementation of the measures which were adopted in the first meeting last week on the economic reality.

In a press statement, the Governor of the Bank of Sudan, Hazim Abdul-Gadir, said that the second meeting has decided a number of measures for enhancing aspects and closing the gaps in the recent economic measures, indicating that the meeting has discussed all the decisions which have been adopted lately.

He said that the concerned authorities will follow up implementation of all the measures for combating the trade in foreign currency.

The Governor of the Bank of Sudan has pointed to the procedure and policies adopted by the Bank of Sudan, in coordination with the Bank of Sudan, to contain the anarchy that happed in the exchange rate in the past two weeks.

He said that by these procedure the Central Bank aims for uniting the foreign currency market in the future and rationalizing the exports for reducing the demand for foreign currency.

He said that the meeting has agreed on the measures adopted against the dealing and trading in foreign currency, adding that this activity is a banned one.

The Governor of the Bank of Sudan has referred to increase of the punishment set for the trading in foreign currency to 10 years in prison and fine and confiscation.

He announced that corrective policies for the situation will appear in the new general budget for the year 2018.

He indicated that the most important outcome of the new measures and policies included the contain of the unjustifiable increase in the exchange rate, adding that the Bank of Sudan has decided providing more foreign currency for the passengers and those who are leaving for medical treatment abroad.