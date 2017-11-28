Sudan: National Council for Persons With Disabilities Underlines Importance of Integration of Disabled Persons in Community

Khartoum — The National Council for the Persons with Disabilities, the council in Khartoum state, the organizations, the states' councils and relevant body's will celebrate in the 3 rd of next December the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at 10: a.m. in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum with high level presence of the Presidency of the Republic, under the motto (a transition to a sustainable, flexible and accessible society to all) , where the celebrations will be extend to the Sudan's different states.

The secretary general of the council of the persons with disabilities in Khartoum state, dr. Rashid al- Tegani, indicated in the press conference held at the Sudan's News Agency SUNA, has indicated the necessity of giving due concern to the persons with disabilities , and, to complete their integration in the community after the approval of the special laws.

He noted that the number of the persons with disabilities amount to about 2 million and two hundreds with the percentage of 4%, and similar percentage in Khartoum state.

He pointed out to the three activities of the celebrations including the scientific conference that will discuss scientific papers in the challenges of the persons with disabilities, the council's plans for the celebrations that will start in the 4 th of next December, in addition to the sports festival in 6 th of next month at the police collage in Soba, and the festival of the cultural creation in Dar al Riyada Omdurman in 9 th of next December.

The Secretary General of the Council of the Persons with Disabilities, Badr Eddin Ahmed Hassan, noted that the celebration of the 3 rd of next December is a message to acknowledge the persons with disabilities with their rights and duties, and to shed light on them to change the community conception about them.

He indicated that a new council will be established with the representation of the memberships of the unions and organizations working in the field of the disabilities to be chaired by the Wali (governor) of Khartoum state, and the membership of the state's ministers and ministers of the other Sudan's states and different localities.