Sudan: President Al-Bashir Calls for Continuing Campaign for Collection of Weapons

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has given a directive for continuing the campaign for the collection of weapons for guaranteeing the sovereignty of the state and stability all over the country.

He also called for speeding up completion of the strategy for exit of UNAMID from Darfur.

This came when he chaired Monday at the Republican Palace a meeting on the situation of the strategy for exit of the UNAMID from Darfur and implementation of the campaign for collection of weapons and the security situation in Darfur states and South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

In press statement, the Foreign Minister said that the meeting has reviewed reports on progress of the campaign for the collection of weapons, performance of the prosecutions in the states and the security situation, adding that he presented a report which explained that the UNAMID force will exit from Darfur in two stages - the first one began in July and will end in December 2017.

Prof. Ghandour has referred to exit of UNAMID from 11 areas in the five states of Darfur, affirming that Darfur states are witnessing a remarkable security situation due to the collection of weapons.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, has affirmed stability of the security situation in Darfur states, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

He said that the campaign for the collection of weapons is progressing well and according to the plans, referring to response of the citizens to the campaign for the collection of weapons.