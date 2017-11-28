Angola: Car Robbery Motive Behind Murder of Journalist, Driver

Luanda — The men alleged to be involved in the murder of the former TV presenter, Beatriz Fernandes, and her companion, Jomance Muxito, which happened last October in Luanda's Viana Municipality, have confessed to committing the crime under the influence of drugs, with the intention to rob the car in which the victims were travelling.

Presented to the public last Monday by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), in Luanda, the suspects - one Angolan and four foreigners - said that they decided to go ahead with the crime when they confirmed that the car in which the victims were travelling, a Toyota Prado, could be sold at the price of USD 80,000.

According to one of the members of the gang, they sent a picture of the car, through whatsAp, to another member in the DR Congo, who confirmed the said value of the car.

The SIC presented as suspects Ambrósio Miguel Mboma, from Congo Brazzaville, the Angolan Marciano Pedro Eduardo "Gui", as well as Ndeku Nzinga, Lando Bicokisila "Lady" and Makalo Lubanza "Amissi" these ones from DR Congo, whose ages range from 25 to 52 years of age.

Speaking to the press, the Luanda provincial director of the SIC, sub-commissioner Amaro Neto, said that preliminary data point out as motive for the crime the robbery of the car and extortion of some money through the ATM machine.

On 25 October this year, in Deolinda Rodrigues Avenue, Beatriz Fernandes, and her companion, Jomance Muxito, who was behind the wheel, were driving through the said road when another car bumped on their Toyota Prado twice, causing the driver to stop to find out what was happening, in which point they were approached by the mentioned assailants, who, bearing fire-arms, abducted the occupants of the Toyota and drove off with the car as well.

In the car were also two children of Beatriz Fernandes, who were found alive and confirmed that the mother and the driver were shot dead in front of them.

According to the source, the assailants eventually stopped at an ATM machine and forced the former presenter to withdraw about 100,000 kwanzas with two of her cash cards.

A few hours later, the dead bodies of Beatriz António Fernandes and Muxito Jomance were found inside an abandoned vehicle at Km-30 area, in Viana municipality.

"The two children of the lady witnessed the bad treatments, as well as the deaths and afterwards they were abandoned at Fidel Castro Avenue", the Luanda SIC chief revealed.