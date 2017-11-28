South Africa: McBride's Bail Conditions Amended to Allow Him Time With Youngest Daughter

IPID head Robert McBride will now be able to spend the festive season with one of his daughters, who was a potential State witness in the child abuse case against him, after his bail conditions were amended on Tuesday.

McBride has been charged with child abuse, and an alternative charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, after allegedly assaulting one of his daughters three months ago.

McBride's attorney Jaco Hamman brought an application before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to amend his bail conditions so that he may be able to make contact with, and see, his youngest daughter.

"The application is that the amendment focus on access to [one of McBride's daughters] as it is the festive season and Mr McBride would like contact with his youngest daughter," Magistrate Ignatius du Preez said.

While the State did not oppose the amendment, it did ask that it come with the limitation that McBride may not discuss the matter before court with his daughter.

McBride then opposed the limitation, saying that the State had still not obtained a witness statement from the youngest daughter, despite the case being opened more than three months ago.

Du Preez found in favour of McBride's application, amending bail conditions to exclude one of his daughters listed on the witness list.

He granted the amendment, saying that it was in the interests of justice and fairness, and that it would not be detrimental to the prosecution or the case if the application is granted.

Du Preez further said that there would be no limitations to the access granted to McBride and questioned why the State had not yet obtained a witness statement from this particular daughter.

"The court is not convinced that a limitation with access to [one of McBride's daughters] is fair to Mr McBride," said Du Preez.

'I admit that I admonished one of my daughters'

Du Preez also said that the prosecutor could give no reason as to why a statement had not yet been obtained and could also not give an explanation for the delay.

"If the prosecution was serious about this witness, they would have obtained a statement by now," said Du Preez.

McBride would not comment on the bail amendment, saying that it was a family matter.

He was previously released on bail of R10 000, on the condition that he did not contact any of the witnesses, which included the daughter he allegedly assaulted and the younger daughter who he will now be able to see.

The charges are related to an alleged incident involving McBride's daughter, while they were driving in a car.

He broke his silence after the news broke in August, saying he was being investigated for the assault of a minor child.

"I admit that I admonished one of my daughters, whom I love very much," said McBride.

He explained that he had become concerned about his daughter's school marks and "somewhat rebellious" behaviour, and had admonished her, but never assaulted her.

The case has been postponed to December 18.

