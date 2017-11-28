Luanda — The goalkeeper of the senior females National Handball Team, "Bá", will miss the Germany World Cup, set to kick off on December 01, due to injuries in the right knee and ankle.

ANGOP has learnt that the experienced player has been complaining about pains in the right knee and ankle, reason why the national squad's technical team decided to drop her from the group, so that she can take good care of the injuries.

The head of the Angolan delegation to the mentioned world championship, Zeca Venâncio, has said to the Radio5 sports station that "Bá" will be replaced by the 1º de Agosto squad's goalkeeper, Marta Alberto.

The national team coach, Morten Soubak, has also picked the goalkeeper Cristina Branco to join the squad for the World Cup.

The national team have been in Europe for a week preparing for the world championship, having already played two friendly games with their Portuguese counterparts, losing one game and wining another one.

The squad then left for France, where they participated in a four-team tournament, losing to Slovenia and beating Tunisia, thus ending in the third position of the competition.