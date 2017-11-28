28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Quezada Already Training in 1º De Agosto Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Two rounds after the start of the senior males National Basketball Championship (dubbed Unitel-basket) 1º de Agosto squad are now counting on a new reinforcement, the North American point-guard Emmanuel Quezada.

According to the information published on the internet page of 1º de Agosto, which does not explain why the player joined the squad only now, Guezada already participated in last Monday's training session, ahead of the third round game with Sport Libolo e Benfica, set for Friday, this week, in Victorino Cunha Pavilion, in Luanda.

The North American player, who is of Dominican descent, was hired by 1º de Agosto in the previous season (2016) from another first division team, Petro de Luanda.

Interestingly the two teams are old rivals and two of the championship's best teams.

In 2015, playing for Petro de Luanda, Emmanuel Quezada was elected MVP of that championship.

Angola

Car Robbery Motive Behind Murder of Journalist, Driver

The men alleged to be involved in the murder of the former TV presenter, Beatriz Fernandes, and her companion, Jomance… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.