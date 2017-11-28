Luanda — Two rounds after the start of the senior males National Basketball Championship (dubbed Unitel-basket) 1º de Agosto squad are now counting on a new reinforcement, the North American point-guard Emmanuel Quezada.

According to the information published on the internet page of 1º de Agosto, which does not explain why the player joined the squad only now, Guezada already participated in last Monday's training session, ahead of the third round game with Sport Libolo e Benfica, set for Friday, this week, in Victorino Cunha Pavilion, in Luanda.

The North American player, who is of Dominican descent, was hired by 1º de Agosto in the previous season (2016) from another first division team, Petro de Luanda.

Interestingly the two teams are old rivals and two of the championship's best teams.

In 2015, playing for Petro de Luanda, Emmanuel Quezada was elected MVP of that championship.