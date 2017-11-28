Sudan: Parliament Approves Report of Defense and Security Committee

Khartoum — The National Assembly, chaired by the Speaker, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, approved Monday the report of the Defense and Security Committee on the statement of the Minister of Defense concerning the performance of his ministry and its work plan for the next year.

The report which was presented by the committee's chairman, Gen. Al-Hadi Adam, has recommended among other issues, the provision of the required funding to implement the strategic plans and projects of the Armed Forces and the Rapid Deployment Forces, improvement of work environment, signing of technical training protocols and agreements and mobilization of efforts to collect arms from the citizens in cooperation with the concerned circles.

The report also recommended the continuation of improvement of environment f Khartoum Airport.