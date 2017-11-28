27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: U.S. Company's Technical Delegation Arrives Sudan to Enforce Cooperation Agreement in Gas Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The first technical delegation of the American BHGE AGE COMPANY has arrived in the country to arrange for the implementation of the gas cooperation agreement.

The company has completed the procedures that enable it to implement the cooperation agreement, which includes the production of associated, natural and exploitation of discovered gas.

The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdul-Rahman Osman said that Al-Fula gas was a priority for the production of electricity from the oil associated gas in a number of wells containing natural gas as well as the gas discovered in several areas, pointing to the need to develop an executive action plan in accordance with a certain time frame that enables extraction and development of the gas program.

It is worth mentioning that the company had signed a memorandum of understanding with Asawir Company for the gas production during the activities of the International Petroleum Conference in the United Arab Emirates.

Sudan

Sudan Opposition Distances Itself From Al Bashir's Remarks On the U.S.

Sudan's opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP) and the Minni Minawi faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.