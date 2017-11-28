27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Meets Chairman of Dubai International Ports Group

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received Monday in the Republican Palace the Chairman of the board of directors of Dubai International Ports Group, Sultan Ahmed bin Saleem, who gave a briefing on the group's investment plans to develop the major economic utilities in Sudan.

Bin Saleem said he conveyed to President Al-Bashir the greetings of the UAE leadership, referring to the historical relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said that Sudan is bestowed with important strategic locations and marine life, adding that his group works for the development of the important trade and industrial infrastructures of the economic sector in Sudan.

